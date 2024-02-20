Waukesha Christmas parade memorial nears funding goal

Waukesha only needs to raise $150,000 more for a permanent memorial honoring the victims of the 2021 Christmas parade attack.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies on Tuesday, Feb. 20, presented the city with a check to help achieve that goal.

Four of the six people killed were part of the Dancing Grannies. Members said this donation is about giving back to a community that comforted them when they needed it the most.

When this memorial is built, Donna Kalik plans to visit often.

Dancing Grannies member Donna Kalik

"It’s just beautiful and very reflective," Kalik said. "We had a hard time, a very hard time after this tragedy happened."

Kalik joined the group months after seeing them perform in Waukesha's 2021 Christmas parade. She was sitting along Main Street when Darrell Brooks Jr. drove an SUV through the crowd, killing six people and physically hurting more than 60 others.

"We can’t be strong without Waukesha and I don’t know that they can be strong without us," she said.

The group raised $1,000 while marching in Waukesha’s latest 4th of July and Christmas parades.

"It hits you in your heart," Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said. "It’s the Grannies, Catholic School System, a lot of contractors that stepped up and donated time and materials. It shows that we’re a loving, caring community."

Reilly said the city only needs to raise $150,000 more. He plans to dedicate the memorial on Nov. 21 to mark three years since the attack.

To do that, he said funding needs to be wrapped up by the end of May.

"I’m feeling very comfortable about it," the mayor said. "I know we will be able to raise the remaining money."

Kalik hopes the Grede Park memorial will provide comfort to those who lost a loved one, a friend, or people who are still hurting.

The Dancing Grannies will keep them all in their hearts with every step they take.

"We don’t know any other way," Kalik said. "We don’t know anything else to do. We have to continue."

The city said the Grede Park memorial will cost $1.5 million. Last November, the city dedicated a smaller memorial on Main Street.

There is more information on the memorial on the city's website.

Additionally, there is a VJS Community Foundation 5K coming up on May 4, which is raising money for the memorial fund for those interested.