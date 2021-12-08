Waukesha Christmas parade fundraiser, restaurants team up

Three restaurants on a Waukesha street joined forces to help the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.

People were lined up before some restaurants opened their doors on Wednesday, Dec. 8 for a fundraiser on Williams Street benefiting the Xtreme Dance Team and Waukesha South High School band.

"We all decided to come together and help out the victims of the Christmas parade," said Tony Marquez, La Estacion.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

La Estacion served sizzling selections to help people affected by the Christmas parade tragedy.

"We are doing 50% of the sales from the entire day," said Marquez. "Before we opened the door, there were people lined up outside."

Money raised at Sobelman’s and Club 400 Wednesday will be donated to the Xtreme Dance Team and Waukesha South band. Members of both groups were among 60 injured when prosecutors say Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six.

"We will not be defeated by this," said Jamie Logan.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For Logan, this fundraiser was personal.

"A friend of mine, his daughter just came home from the hospital a few days ago," said Logan. "We want to see the remaining three kids come home, and join their families and get back to their regular lives.

"We were at the parade and firsthand saw the devastation and immediately thought, ‘What can we do to help,’" said Andrea Dorantez, owner of Club 400. "This was our way of having our little community help the larger community."

This fundraiser focused on two groups, but on Dec. 17, restaurants and the community will join forces again for "Weekend for Waukesha" to support the victims.