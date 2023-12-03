Waukesha Christmas parade; community rallies together

Holiday spirit filled the streets of Waukesha for the 60th annual Christmas parade Sunday, Dec. 3.

People were laughing and getting into the holiday spirit during the parade. They also say the thought of what happened in 2021 was in the back of their minds. A lot of people at the parade leaned on each other.

"We wanted to show our kids that no matter what happens in life, it can get pretty rough sometimes, you have to find the good and keep going forward," said Sussex resident Sam Sherman.

Like holiday cheer, that lesson was on many parade-goers' minds.

"Wasn’t going to stop me from coming no matter what," said Waukesha resident Kayla Shupe.

As the parade tradition continues, so do these people proving once again to be Waukesha strong.

