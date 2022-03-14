Waukesha Christmas Parade: Community fund raises $6.2M+

article

The United for Waukesha Community Fund launched by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County announced on Monday, March 13 that it will provide nearly $6 million of supportive funding to more than 560 individuals impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, 2021.

A news release says three nonprofit organizations that are serving impacted individuals were also funded, and a 5% fund contingency is being held for unanticipated long-term issues, such as re-hospitalization of victims.

Officials say the distribution plan for the United for Waukesha Community Fund was unanimously approved by the fund’s committee. It approved the allocation of funds to claimants in the following categories: families of the six people killed, individuals who were physically injured, and individuals who were physically present at the parade including first responders/other medical professionals treating victims of the attack.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

100% of financial gifts from individual donors will be distributed directly to eligible people that submitted claims between December 10, 2021 and February 28, 2022, the release says. Initial disbursements began in December, and all remaining gifts will be sent via check by certified mail on a rolling basis. The fund will continue accepting donations through December 31, 2022. Any remaining funds, including new gifts and the 5% contingency outlined above, will be disbursed to claimants based on criteria outlined in the fund protocol.

Disbursement allocations

The families of the six people who lost their lives will receive a total of $200,000 each.

The 29 claimants who were hospitalized will receive a total of $2,510,000, with individual disbursements depending on the length of hospital stay.

The 37 claimants who were injured and treated as outpatients will receive a total of $408,000 with individual disbursements depending on short- or long-term recovery.

The 495 claimants who were physically present at the parade will receive a total of $1,712,597 with individual disbursements depending on claimants’ status as a parade participant, spectator, or first responder.

The release says additionally, a private foundation that made a generous fund donation requested that part of its gift be allocated to nonprofit organizations directly serving the mental health needs of victims. Following a separate grant process, three organizations will receive a total of approximately $59,400 among them, comprising less than 1% of total funds raised. These organizations include Wisconsin Hero Outdoors, Family Service and Catholic Memorial.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Waukesha County Community Foundation is administering the United for Waukesha Community Fund for no fee -- and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County has received no funding nor fees from the United for Waukesha Community Fund, officials say.

Advertisement



