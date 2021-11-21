Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Waukesha Christmas parade, car drove through barricade, mayor says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:32PM
Waukesha
Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to witnesses.

Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It's unclear how many people are injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

Waukesha Christmas parade incident

An SUV was seen speeding through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route on Sunday, Nov. 21. (Credit: Waukesha Christmas Parade on Facebook)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Woman stabbed at Red Roof Inn in Oak Creek; suspect dead
article

Woman stabbed at Red Roof Inn in Oak Creek; suspect dead

Oak Creek police responded to a domestic violence stabbing at the Red Roof Inn near 13th and College in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 21.

Vikings top Packers with last-second field goal
article

Vikings top Packers with last-second field goal

Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, finishing a classic back-and-forth with Aaron Rodgers by making sure the three-time NFL MVP didn't get to touch the ball last.