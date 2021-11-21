Waukesha Christmas parade, car drove through barricade, mayor says

An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to witnesses.

Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It's unclear how many people are injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

