Deportation could impact justice for Wisconsin crime victims

The Brief A man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in Waukesha. Due to the man's immigration status, it's unclear whether the victims will see justice. A criminal defense attorney said deportation can be a "get-out-of-jail-free card" in some cases.



A man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in Waukesha. Now, the question is whether the victims will see justice.

Victims come forward

What they're saying:

A 16-year-old girl told Waukesha police that Julio Juarez Castro sexually assaulted her when she was 10 years old and again when she was 14 years old. The girl told police it left her feeling "paralyzed" and "disgusting."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Another girl told police that Juarez Castro sexually assaulted her when she was 11 years old. Prosecutors said it happened in September 2024.

FOX6 News reached out to Juarez Castro's attorney but did not hear back by the deadline for this story. His family declined to comment.

Julio Juarez-Castro

Deportation a ‘get-out-of-jail free card’

Dig deeper:

The victims told police Juarez Castro is an undocumented immigrant and warned he may try to flee the country. A Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is involved.

"Now what we’re seeing is people getting deported before their cases are resolved, and if they are convicted, before they’re sentenced and not getting punished for anything," said Defense Attorney Julius Kim.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kim is not involved in the Juarez Castro case, but he said he's personally seen ICE's involvement derail the criminal justice process in other cases.

"Really, you’re giving criminal defendants – if in fact they are convicted of these situations – a get-out-of-jail-free card by deporting them," he said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Juarez Castro's bond was set at $40,000 in Waukesha County Circuit Court. It’s not clear what will happen in the case, but Kim said it’s something we should all keep an eye on.

"I don’t think this is a citizen issue or a non-citizen issue or immigration issue. It’s a justice issue," he said. "Right now, the fact that these cases are left in a state of flux means unresolution [sic] for a lot of cases."

FOX6 News reached out to ICE with questions. They responded with a link to frequently asked questions about immigration detainers, which Kim said is the same thing as an ICE hold.