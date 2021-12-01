Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha chef creates fundraising dinner for victims of parade tragedy

Waukesha Christmas Parade
Waukesha chef prepares fundraising dinner

Chef Pam Dennis was in Waukesha the night an SUV drove through the Christmas parade route. On Thursday evening, Dec. 2, she will be hosting a fundraising dinner to help those impacted by that tragedy.

"So today we are prepping and getting ready for our benefit: big stuffed lobster dinner," said Chef Pam Dennis.

For Chef Dennis, a good meal is like opening a door of opportunity.

"The fondest memories are made gathered around the table. I truly believe in food and fellowship," Dennis said.

Chef Pam Dennis

After the horrors Dennis witnessed on Sunday, Nov. 21, helping people, food first, is what came to mind.

"We felt like we wanted to reach out and help wherever we could. Jen is an Army veteran, she was six years in the Army, and I am a retired Navy nurse. So we helped respond the day of the parade, and we had a lot of the people come in for safe-haven into our business as well," the chef said. "We felt like we wanted to give back and help all of the people that were involved."

A 50-person dinner, hosted inside her business, Chef Pam's Kitchen, costs $100 a plate. All proceeds from the night will go to the "United for Waukesha Community Fund."

"It was really heartwarming for me to see all the volunteers, and I couldn’t do this without them," Dennis said.

As they meal prep lobster, scallops, and other delicacies, the chef's mind is on the people donating produce, their time, and of course, her guests.

"I always tell people that when you volunteer you get more, sometimes, than what you gave, and I feel that way," the chef said.

Chef Dennis said she is looking for volunteers to help Thursday night between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – washing dishes and helping serve food. If you would like to lend your time, you are invited to reach out.

