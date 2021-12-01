Jackson Sparks honored: US, Wisconsin flags flown at half-staff Dec. 2

article

Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order that says flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin shall be flown at half-staff, December 2, 2021, in honor of Jackson Sparks.

Sparks was the youngest victim of the Waukesha parade attack that happened on Sunday, Nov. 21. The 8-year-old was walking in the parade with his baseball team, the Waukesha Blazers.

The baseball community from near and far is rallying around this grieving family. If you have a baseball jersey, or bat, you're asked to take part.

#Jerseys4Jackson

Todd Ahrens, a Greendale native living in Texas said he was moved to hear Sparks' mother request his teammates wear their jerseys to Sparks' funeral service Thursday, Dec. 2.

So on Friday, he's hoping everyone will join him in wearing "Jerseys for Jackson." You're asked to post a picture with the hashtag #JerseysForJackson to show the Sparks that it doesn't matter which team you root for, the baseball community will always support one of its own taken far too soon.

"I want them to know that people are out here praying for them, thinking about them, honoring Jackson's memory, praying for their other son and their family," said Ahrens.

The effort is now getting support from Milwaukee Brewers MVP and outfielder Christian Yelich.

The Milwaukee Brewers are on board as well.

#BatsOutForBlazers

On the front porch of her home in Brookfield, Stef Wade wanted to show her kids and community what sportsmanship really is.

Under the hashtag #BatsOutForBlazers, she's calling on baseball parents to leave a bat outside the front door of their home in memory of Sparks.

"It's something that's so simple, but I know as a mom, and knowing how important baseball is to my kids and our family, if I'm putting myself in their shoes, this is a gesture to me that would really touch me," said Wade.