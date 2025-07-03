Waukesha carjacking, police chase; Andrew Hibbs Magruder sentenced

article

Andrew Hibbs Magruder was sentenced on Thursday, July 3 to nine years in prison. Hibbs Magruder pleaded guilty to a carjacking charge. In exchange, two other charges were dismissed.



A Waukesha County judge sentenced Andrew Hibbs Magruder on Thursday, July 3 to nine years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with two carjackings and a police chase in Waukesha in November 2023.

In a plea deal on June 20, Hibbs Magruder pleaded guilty to one of three charges, carjacking-possess weapon. Two other charges against him were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

Prosecutors say Tanner Crow and Joshua Rodriguez tried to carjack a man in the Village of Waukesha in November 2023.

Tanner Crow, Andrew Hibbs Magruder, Joshua Rodriguez

With a gun in his face, the driver put the car in reverse and hit the gas. The two ran off into a waiting car with Hibbs Magruder at the wheel. That is when prosecutors say the three went to a Walmart on Waukesha's south side, Rodriguez pulled a shotgun on a woman, and he and Crow got in the woman's car and drove off.

That incident led to a 13-mile police chase at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. This time, Crow was at the wheel, prosecutors said.

For his role in these crimes, Crow was sentenced in September 2024 to 16 years in prison. Rodriguez is still going through the court process.