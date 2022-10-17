Waukesha carjacking, chase, crash: Text message leads to arrest

A police chase in Waukesha led to a crash. Now, police say a text message helped them make an arrest.

Police say an attempted robbery and carjacking in Waukesha happened on Wednesday night, Oct.12. A gas station's surveillance camera on W. Sunset Drive caught it all on video.

Investigators said the victim told police two men tried to steal his car at gunpoint. When the men realized the keys were not in the car, but in the victim's pocket, they drove off.

Body camera audio: "It’s cutting across lanes right now I think we’re going to be going out with it…yeah it’s taking off we’re in pursuit."

Waukesha police chased the suspects – reaching 75 miles per hour.

Body camera audio: "It’s cutting left and right into oncoming traffic."

Police said a train blocked the road at S. West Avenue and caused the car to crash.

Body camera audio: "They’re running – four occupants all wearing black."

From there, police arrested two men near a business on S. West Avenue. Police arrested a third near Mindiola Park in Waukesha.

Body camera audio: "If you move, you will get tased do you understand? Yes."

Investigators found the fourth person five hours later – hiding in a truck in a nearby junkyard. Police said he was texting someone -- so they were able to ping his location. A police K-9 found and bit him.

Body camera audio: "His tooth is stuck in his shoe."

Police said they arrested Keijaun Johnson, Iziah Kazee, and Isaiah McMurtry – all 18 -- as well as 17-year-old Emmanuel Tubbins.

They were charged with attempted armed robbery and carjacking.

No one was hurt during any of the incidents.