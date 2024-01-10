Waukesha woman's body found, man enters not guilty plea

article

A Waukesha man accused of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body in 2022 pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Matthew Pahl, 55, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. The 44-year-old victim's body was found in a wooded area off Golf Road in Delafield.

Investigators said the woman had been missing for three weeks and her on-and-off boyfriend, Pahl, never filed a police report.

They said they have surveillance video showing Pahl and the woman leaving their apartment together on Aug. 22, 2022. After a physical therapy appointment near where the body was found, detectives said Pahl returned to the apartment alone – carrying the victim’s belongings. Her body was found Sept. 9 of that year.

Investigators also said Pahl searched local obituaries online, read articles on the investigation and even pretended to be the victim online.

Defense attorneys tried to get the whole case thrown out in 2023, arguing no one knows how the woman died.











