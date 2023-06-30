Waukesha attack; Khalil Perry sentenced, 12 years prison

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Khalil Perry on Friday, June 30 to 12 years prison and another eight years of extended supervision. This follows Perry's conviction on charges of armed robbery, armed carjacking, and kidnapping.

In court Friday, the victim spoke only to offer forgiveness.

"All I wanted to say is I forgive you for what you did to me, and the sorrow and pain," the elderly victim said as she spoke directly to Perry.

"Do you have any thoughts on what should happen to Mr. Perry?" asked Judge Jennifer Dorow.

"Justice. I leave this decision to you and trust you will do the right thing," the victim replied.

Prosecutors say Perry was 14 years old when he held an 87-year-old woman at knife point. It happened in the Waukesha Public Library parking lot in November 2021. Investigators said Perry also stole the woman's car and sexually assaulted her.

Khalil Perry

Perry was waived into adult court.

In May, a jury found Perry guilty of armed robbery, armed carjacking, and kidnapping. A mistrial was declared for the sexual assault charge.

"I feel like the media has made me look like the worst person ever. I’m not a monster," Perry told the court.

Perry asked the woman for forgiveness.

Khalil Perry

Again, in total, Judge Dorow sentenced Perry to 12 years in prison. The judge said even though Perry was not convicted of the sexual assault, she believes the kidnapping was sexually motivated. Judge Dorow ordered him to register as a sex offender.

"You could have asked her to leave the vehicle and taken off with it. You didn’t do that," the judge said.

Prosecutors are still trying to determine if they will re-try the sexual assault charges. A hearing is schedules for October to review the issue.