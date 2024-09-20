Waukesha robbery at Associated Bank ATM; 2 men sought

The Brief A robbery happened at a Waukesha ATM, as a person was performing maintenance on the machine. The two men suspected of the crime got away with an undetermined amount of money.



Waukesha police are investigating a robbery that happened at an ATM at the Associated Bank on Sunset Drive on Friday afternoon, Sept. 20.

Officials said around 1:45 p.m. Friday, the Waukesha Communications Center received an emergency call for a robbery by the ATM. The caller indicated he was performing maintenance on the machine when he was approached by two men from behind who pushed him to the side.

After a brief struggle, the men got away with an undetermined amount of money from the machine – and fled the area in a vehicle.

There were no weapons seen or implied, officials said. There were also no injuries reported during the incident.