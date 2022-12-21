Waukesha armed sexual assault; teen bound over for trial

article

The teen charged with sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman in Waukesha last year waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Dec. 21 and was bound over for trial.

Prosecutors say 15-year-old Khalil Perry held a knife to the victim's throat in the Waukesha Public Library parking lot last November. He was 14 years old at the time.

Perry allegedly threatened the victim, telling her: "You realize that I am the devil, and I know where you live. If you call police, I'll kill all of your family." According to police, he pushed the victim back into her car, drove away and, later, sexually assaulted her.

The teen is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and more. Defense attorneys have tried to keep the case out of adult court, where it has been since April. On Dec. 8, Perry was deemed competent to stand trial.

Court records indicate he is due back in court for arraignment on Jan. 5, 2023.