Waukesha sexual assault; Khalil Perry interrogation played in court

In the trial of Khalil Perry, a jury Thursday heard a police interview of the 14-year-old accused of sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman. In the interview, Perry described the crime of stealing an elderly woman's car as an act of opportunity.

Defense attorneys said they might not even call witnesses as the state rested its case on Thursday, May 4. Although they said Perry will not testify, the jury heard from him in a different way.

"A raging thought came into my head to take her car," said Perry.

Perry's words were heard for the first time by the jury from his interrogation with the police. Perry said he was wandering downtown Waukesha looking for employment when he saw the elderly woman.

Khalil Perry

"She was so old, I thought I could take advantage of her and take her car," said Perry. "I was like – that was the most devilish - I don't know what came over me."

In November of 2021, prosecutors said Perry approached an 87-year-old woman in the Waukesha Public Library parking lot. In addition to holding the woman at knifepoint, Perry kidnapped her, stole her car, and sexually assaulted her. Police said surveillance shows the woman in her passenger seat with Perry behind the wheel.

"You can tell the passenger is being jerked forward," said Shelly Fisher, Waukesha police detective.

Perry pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Khalil Perry

"He sat there like nothing happened," said Kenny Stucker, a Waukesha police detective. "Never had remorse. Never had sympathy."

A DNA swab was taken from Perry and an elderly woman and analyzed by forensics expert Olga Leider from the state crime lab.

"I would say it's at least a quadrillion times more likely to see, uh, to observe this DNA profile – this mixture – if it's Khalil Perry and [REDACTED] than if it's um, Khalil Perry and an unknown individual," said Leider.

The elderly woman was present during Thursday's testimony. She prayed in the hallway with her family during a lunch break. FOX6 News is concealing the woman's identity because of the graphic and serious accusations in this case.