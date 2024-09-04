Waukesha armed carjacking; Tanner Crow sentenced, 16 years prison

The Brief A Waukesha man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in two carjackings and a police chase in November 2023. Tanner Crow reached a plea deal in the case in June, pleading guilty to four of 15 charges against him.



A Waukesha County judge sentenced Tanner Crow on Tuesday, Sept. 3 to 16 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision for his role in two carjackings and a police chase in Waukesha in November 2023.

In a plea deal reached in June, Crow pleaded guilty to four counts against him – including carjacking, operator flee/elude officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Eight other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing – and three others were dismissed outright, online court records show.

Tanner Crow, Andrew Hibbs-Magruder, Joshua Rodriguez

Case details

Crow was charged along with Joshua Rodriguez and Andrew Hibbs-Magruder. Prosecutors say Crow and Rodriguez tried to carjack a man in the Village of Waukesha. With a gun in his face, the driver put the car in reverse and hit the gas. The two ran off into a waiting car with Hibbs-Magruder at the wheel.

That is when prosecutors say the three went to a Walmart on Waukesha's south side, Rodriguez pulled a shotgun on a woman, and he and Crow got in the woman's car and drove off.

Suspect car strikes Waukesha police squad

That incident led to a 13-mile police chase at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. This time, Crow was at the wheel, prosecutors say. Police arrested Crow and Rodriguez.

Hibbs-Magruder and Rodriguez are still going through the court process.