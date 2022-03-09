Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha apartment fire; dispatch system day, officials say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Waukesha apartment fire, officials provide update

Waukesha's fire and police chiefs on Wednesday provided an update on an apartment building fire that happened the previous day.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's fire and police chiefs on Wednesday provided an update on an apartment building fire that happened the previous day.

Officials said a delay in a computer-aided dispatch system did not alert fire stations as designed. As a result, the response to the fire was approximately five minutes slower than it may have been otherwise. What caused the delay is being investigated. 

The fire, near Lambeth and Haymarket, left one man dead and injured four others.

Investigators said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the building’s first floor. First responders noted reports of people jumping as flames grew from the apartment building. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire officials said they want to remind everyone why it’s so important to have a fire escape plan.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it doesn't look suspicious.

Milwaukee woman shot in head while sitting in vehicle
article

Milwaukee woman shot in head while sitting in vehicle

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 8 near 24th and Brown.

Gunfire hits Kenosha rescue squad
article

Gunfire hits Kenosha rescue squad

An investigation is underway after a Kenosha Fire Department rescue squad was struck by gunfire Tuesday night, March 8.

Case dismissed against Milwaukee man in death of 34-year-old
article

Case dismissed against Milwaukee man in death of 34-year-old

Charges were dismissed on Tuesday, March 8 against Jerry Davis of Milwaukee, who had been charged in connection with the death of a friend in December.