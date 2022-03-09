Waukesha apartment fire; dispatch system day, officials say

Waukesha's fire and police chiefs on Wednesday provided an update on an apartment building fire that happened the previous day.

Officials said a delay in a computer-aided dispatch system did not alert fire stations as designed. As a result, the response to the fire was approximately five minutes slower than it may have been otherwise. What caused the delay is being investigated.

The fire, near Lambeth and Haymarket, left one man dead and injured four others.

Investigators said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the building’s first floor. First responders noted reports of people jumping as flames grew from the apartment building.

Fire officials said they want to remind everyone why it’s so important to have a fire escape plan.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it doesn't look suspicious.