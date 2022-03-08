Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha apartment fire; 5 taken to hospital

Published 
Updated 6:14AM
Apartment fire in Waukesha

Five people were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning, March 8 following structure fire in Waukesha.

WAUKESHA - Five people were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning, March 8 following structure fire on Lambeth Road near Haymarket Road in Waukesha. The call came in around 12:25 a.m.  

Upon arrival, crews found a working fire on the first floor of a four-unit multi-family residence. 

Waukesha Police Department patrol officers arrived on scene and aided the residents who were able to self-evacuate from the structure. Two people jumped from the second story windows of the building. 

Two additional residents were located during the search by fire department personnel. They were transferred to awaiting fire department ambulances. In total, the fire department treated and transported five patients, three men and two women, to Waukesha Memorial Hospital. 

The Waukesha Police and Fire Departments are currently on scene conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal has been notified. 

Waukesha apartment fire update

The Waukesha Fire Department holds a news conference on the apartment fire that sent five people to the hospital.

There is no damage estimate available at this time. 

There were no Firefighter Injuries. 

