Watt brothers jerseys retired; Pewaukee HS rolls out red carpet

NFL stars TJ Watt and Derek Watt paid a visit to their hometown on Friday, May 5. This, as Pewaukee High School celebrated the retirement of their high school jerseys.

"Of course we all had dreams, of one day being a professional athlete, but it all started with the first real goal of being on varsity football team," said Derek Watt.

A legacy left behind on the turf where dreams began…

"If you would’ve told that kid, he got his jersey retired, I would’ve thought it was the coolest thing in the world," Derek said.

Family, friends, and fans surrounded brothers TJ and Derek Watt – as their high school jerseys made their way into the Pewaukee Hall of Fame.

"It’s so surreal to be here right now," said TJ Watt.

"Even if they wouldn’t have made it to the NFL, they all would still come here today. These guys gave it their all in high school and college," said Max Stierwalt, a classmate of the Watts.

The brothers credit their success to their supporters along the way.

"This isn’t just about us. If you think I got myself here, you’re kidding yourself," TJ said..

But perhaps the one who pushed them the most was cheering them on in spirit.

"We look at this picture of my grandpa before every single game. I just know that he’s looking down on us tonight, with the biggest smile on his face, with his number 1 Pewaukee jersey, and his overalls. I wish he was here for it," Derek said.

And as their grandfather said, "once a pirate, always a pirate."

"Before they were stars for the Badgers, and in the NFL, they were stars a Pewaukee High School," said Jeff Behrens, Pewaukee Athletic Director.