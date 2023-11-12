Watertown wrong-way fatal crash; 2 dead, 2 hurt on State Highway 26

article

A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision with another vehicle on State Highway 26 near State Highway 19 in Watertown on Saturday evening, Nov. 11. Officials say that wreck left two people dead and another two injured.

A post on the Watertown Police Department Facebook page says the head-on collision happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way was declared deceased on the scene. There were no other occupants in that vehicle.

The vehicle that was struck had three occupants. The driver was declared deceased on the scene. The two other passengers were transported to the Aurora Summit Hospital for their injuries.

Watertown police and fire were assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dodge County Medical Examiner and the Johnson Creek Fire Department.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.