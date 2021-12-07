Watertown police: Milwaukee suspect wanted, home searched

The Watertown Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 7 said officers were looking for a suspect in connection to a Milwaukee crime.

The search for that suspect – 18-year-old Quincy Scott – prompted a large law enforcement presence in the area of Church and Cady in Watertown around 9:30 a.m. Officials said there are warrants out for his arrest, and he is still wanted.

Officers learned Scott may have been at a home in the area but was not answering the door. Law enforcement first used negotiators and a K-9 team in an attempt to coax him out of the home. Police later entered the residence and confirmed the only place Scott could be was in the attic. Thermal imaging was used to search the attic, but not all areas were visible. Gas was then used in an attempt to clear the attic, and it was determined Scott was not there.

Scott is described as 5’6" tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Watertown Police Department.