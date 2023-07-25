Watertown overdose, revived with Narcan, officer suffers broken nose

article

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday, July 24 after breaking an officers nose following an overdose in Watertown.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Elizabeth Street and Mound Street around 1:35 a.m. for an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, officers obtained statements and evidence leading them to believe the man had overdosed. Fire personnel administered Narcan and the man became responsive.

Officers attempted to take the man into protective custody, at which point he began threatening the officers. The man resisted officers’ attempts to secure him in handcuffs, and at one point struck one of the officers in the face.

The officer was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was treated for a broken nose.

The subject was medically cleared and eventually transported to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for resisting an officer – causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue damage.