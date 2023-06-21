Watertown fatal plane crash; funerals for boy, grandfather planned

article

After a Watertown plane crash on June 14, funeral arrangements have been made for the two people killed.

Dr. William Buchholtz was flying the plane was his grandson, Colin Strebe, when it crashed at Brandt/Quirk Park and caught fire.

A visitation for Buccholtz will be held June 27, and a celebration of life for Strebe will be held July 10.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane took off from Watertown Municipal Airport shortly before it crashed a few miles away. The plane was headed to Manitowish Waters.

In a letter to families of Summit View Elementary last week, the school's principal said Strebe was a second grade student at the school.