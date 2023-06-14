Watertown possible plane crash near Brandt-Quirk Park

Emergency crews on Wednesday, June 14 responded to reports of a possible plane crash in Watertown – near Brandt-Quirk Park.

Neighbors tell FOX6 News that a plane went down after 9 a.m. One neighbor said he was mowing the lawn when he heard a "boom" and felt the ground shake.

No additional details have been released – including the size of the plane or if any injuries were sustained.

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Credit Brady Lessner) Expand

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Mary Bellows)

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Submitted to NBC 15)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.