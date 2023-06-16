Watertown fatal plane crash; 1 victim identified

article

New details were released Friday, June 16 regarding the fatal plane crash that happened at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown on Wednesday morning, June 14. In a letter to families of Summit View Elementary – the school's principal says that Colin Strebe, a 2nd grade student at the school, has passed away.

FOX6 is working to confirm the identity of the second victim in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board(NTSB) continues to investigate what caused the plane to go down Wednesday morning. The aircraft crashed in a soccer field at Brandt-Quirk Park. The FAA said two people were on-board. Police said the crash was fatal.

Watertown plane crash

The FAA said the plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport about three miles from the crash. The plane was headed to Manitowish Waters. Police said a fire broke out after the crash.

According to the NTSB, investigators are not in the fact-gathering phase of their investigation. They are documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Investigators plan to speak with witnesses and are in the process of requesting crucial information like traffic communications, radar data, weather reports, and maintenance records of the aircraft. They will also be collecting medical records and flight history from the pilot.

Summit View Elementary letter:

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved students, Colin Strebe. He passed away on June 14th, 2023 due to an accident. This is a difficult time for our school community, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Colin’s family and friends."

"Colin was a valued member of our school community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Colin was an exceptional student who brought so much joy, enthusiasm, and kindness to our school and will be fondly remembered. Our district will have a team of student services professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. We will have student services staff available at Summit View on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 8:00am - 3:00pm to support others during this difficult time."