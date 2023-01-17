Watertown fatal fire cause 'undetermined;' no suspicious activity

article

Watertown fire officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that the cause of a fatal fire on Western Avenue last month will be listed as "undetermined."

Officials stated in a news release that no suspicious activity, foul play, or criminal activity is suspected.

It was around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 that Watertown firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Western Avenue. Three young people who died in the fire were students at Watertown schools. According to a GoFundMe established for the family, the three kids were all related to each other.

The State Fire Marshal through the Department of Justice will release a full report once an electrical component evaluation is completed -- and the autopsy records of the victims are finalized.

The Watertown Police Department and The State of Wisconsin Department of Justice/Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Watertown Fire Department with the investigation.