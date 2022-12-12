Watertown house fire; 3 found dead were students

article

The three people found dead after a Watertown house fire Friday, Dec. 9 were all students at schools in the city, NBC 15 reports. Authorities are expected to offer more details this week.

Superintendent Mike Burke said Monday the Watertown School District has brought in grief counselors and is offering support services to grieving students, staff, and families.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked that fire, which started around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

"The fire department was here very, very quickly," said Morgan, a neighbor.

Watertown fatal fire (Credit: Morgan)

The quiet block near 2nd and Western woke up to devastation. An emergency unfolded outside their homes.

"Heard the sirens, looked out my window and there was a whole bunch of smoke coming from the house," said Morgan. "At 1:30ish, the whole house was pretty much engulfed in flames."

Firefighters tried to rescue three people trapped inside, but said the heat, smoke and flames were too much. The intense fire has left the community with grief.

"Horrid loss for this town, the family," said Morgan. "Heartbreaking, honestly. Right before Christmas. My deepest condolences go out to the family."

Fatal fire in Watertown

The Watertown Fire Department, Watertown Police Department and State Fire Marshal are all investigating.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.