Watertown house fire, 3 dead

article

Three people are dead following a house fire in Watertown early Friday morning, Dec. 9.

The Watertown Fire & Police Departments were dispatched to the residence on Western Avenue near 1st Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived on the scene, the home was engulfed in flames, and emergency crews were told residents were trapped inside.

Firefighters tried to get inside to rescue the victims, but were driven back by the intense heat, smoke and fire. Firefighters worked inside and outside to extinguish the fire.

The Watertown Police Department confirms three victims died in the fire. Officials are not releasing the names or ages of the victims at this time.

Fatal fire in Watertown

The Watertown Fire and Police Departments along with the State Fire Marshall are actively investigating this incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This case is under active investigation as personnel continue to process the scene. Assisting agencies include; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and Fire agencies responding through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

Watertown is a city of nearly 23,000 people about 40 miles west of Milwaukee.