A former Watertown gym teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student roughly a decade ago. A registered sex offender today, it's not the first time he's been charged with a child sex crime.

Court records show 57-year-old Michael Pipp is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement. His bond was set at $20,000 in April.

Pipp was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a status conference. He's due back in court in August.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened between August 2014 and May 2015, when the victim would have been in first grade at St. Thomas school in Watertown. Pipp worked there as a gym teacher at the time.

Court filings show the investigation began in August 2022 after the victim's mother told police that the victim had recently disclosed a sexual assault to a therapist.

During a forensic interview of the victim, a criminal complaint states she said Pipp asked her to be a "special helper" during gym class and took her to a storage room where various items were kept. She said Pipp then sexually assaulted her.

The victim's mother told police, per the complaint, that the school sent a letter to all parents after Pipp's arrest in a separate Waukesha County case that was filed in 2016, notifying them of his termination. The letter informed parents of the allegations and urged them to talk to their children to determine if they may have been a victim. The victim's mother said the victim didn't disclose any abuse at that time but "began having mental health problems" and would go on to "wake up from nightmares" about Pipp.

Waukesha County case

In September 2015, court records show Pipp was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in Waukesha County. He later pleaded no contest to one count of causing mental harm to a child and was sentenced to prison.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show he has since registered as a sex offender and was released on community supervision.