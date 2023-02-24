Watch: Lion, tiger react to snow in California

Big cats at an animal sanctuary near San Diego were treated to snow this week as the region readies for its first blizzard.

Video from San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears big cat and exotic animal rescue shows Louie the Lion taking a little while to warm up before embracing the flakes.

Nola the tiger, meanwhile, was right at home in the cold.

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued its first-ever Blizzard Warning on Thursday for the San Bernardino County mountains. The Los Angeles NWS office issued its first Blizzard Warning in 34 years.

Bitterly cold temperatures filtered into California over the past few days, dropping snow levels as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet. Winter Storm Warnings are in place through Saturday, according to FOX Weather.

Lions Tigers & Bears is a no kill, no breed and no contact animal rescue, sanctuary and educational facility for big cats and exotic animals. It’s located on 93 acres just outside of Alpine, California, on the edge of the Cleveland National Forest, according to its website.