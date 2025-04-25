Washington County WIS 33 resurfacing project begins May 1

article

Wisconsin has approved a $2.5 million resurfacing project along WIS 33 in Washington County.

Resurfacing project

What we know:

Work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 1 between County Y and 0.5 miles west of N. Poplar Road.

Improvements includes resurfacing approximately 3.2 miles of WIS 33 within the project limits, removing three (3) inches of existing asphalt and replace with four (4) inches of new asphalt, and repairs to various curb and gutter.

WIS 33 will remain open to traffic in both directions during construction. However, traffic will be shifted to one side of the road with rolling construction and flagging operations.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

What's next:

This project is scheduled for completion later this summer. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

