Washington County pursuit, crash; driver arrested after search

article

A Milwaukee man was arrested after a Washington County pursuit early Thursday morning, Nov. 16.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a van leaving a fenced area behind the Richfield Cabela's just before 1 a.m. The van took off, hitting the squad and causing minor damage, while towing a trailer with an ATV.

The pursuit stretched six miles on I-41 before the deputy called it off as it neared an active construction zone near Holy Hill Road. The deputy resumed that pursuit after the van exited the construction zone.

The van reached speeds of 100 mph before crashing near Lannon Road, the sheriff's office said. The van rolled over, and the trailer detached – causing the unsecured ATV to roll over as well. The driver ran off.

The Germantown Police Department K-9 Unit and sheriff's office drone began searching for the driver, who was found at a Walmart hours later. The 39-year-old was then taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said an investigation found the man allegedly cut a lock on the fenced area behind Cabela's and stole the ATV and trailer. The sheriff’s office major crimes division is investigating if the man is linked to other recent trailer thefts in southeaste Wisconsin.