Washington County pursuit, 2 men arrested, spike strips deployed

Two men were arrested on Saturday, Dec. 30, following a pursuit in Washington County that ended with the deployment of spike strips.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, just before 1 a.m., a sheriff's deputy saw a blue Dodge Charger on I-41 northbound near Pioneer Road. The deputy was about to conduct a traffic stop on the operator for multiple equipment violations and a moving violation of unsafe lane deviation, when he recognized the vehicle from a previous eluding incident.

On Mar. 19, 2023, another deputy attempted to stop the same vehicle for similar violations when the driver fled at speeds of more than 130 mph. The driver was never identified after the pursuit was terminated.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the deputy coordinated with another deputy north of the location for the deployment of spikes in the event the driver decided to flee again.

As predicted, the driver fled once a traffic stop was attempted and the deputy began to pursue. The pursuit came to a quick end just south of County Highway K after the vehicle was spiked.

The passenger, a 27-year-old Black Creek man, immediately got out of the vehicle and failed to obey commands during the high-risk stop.

Officials say as he aggressively approached deputies, he was tased and taken into custody. The driver, a 26-year-old Appleton man, was also taken into custody for eluding.

Both men are currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.