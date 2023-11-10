Washington County probable overdose death; Racine man arrested

article

Investigators with the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division arrested a 26-year-old Racine man on Thursday, Nov. 9 in connection with a probable fatal fentanyl overdose in Kewaskum.

A news release says the Racine man is accused of setting up a drug transaction with the victim late Tuesday evening. Officials say he came from Racine to Kewaskum where the drug deal was conducted. The victim is believed to have died a short time later.

The victim's official cause of death is pending autopsy results, but initial findings indicate fentanyl was likely involved.

Investigators say in this case, the fentanyl was sold in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills. The pills are blue and have the markings: "M" on one side and "30" on the other side. Officials say counterfeit pills often contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine and are extremely dangerous as they often appear identical to legitimate prescription pills at first glance, and the user is likely unaware of how lethal they can be.

In this case, officials said the suspect even bragged about the strength of the fake pills to the victim before the sale.

The identity of the Racine man is not being released at this time as he has not officially been charged.