Washington County sheriff's deputies joined the effort to get a loose pig back where it belonged on Saturday, May 24.

The pig wandered to a subdivision in the town of Wayne. Deputies were called around 7:30 a.m. that morning and arrived to find the farmer, who was trying to coral the animal after it wandered 700 feet from home.

Deputies briefly chased the pig through the subdivision, and one deputy lassoed the animal. After some additional negotiation, the pig was carried home in a skid-steer loader.

In bodycam video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page, a neighbor can be heard recounting: "There's a pig running through our yard."