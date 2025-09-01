Washington County I-41 police chase; 2 Milwaukee men arrested

article

Two Milwaukee men were taken into custody on Sunday, Aug. 31 following a police chase that ended in Washington County.

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2 p.m. deputies were dispatched to assist the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit of a vehicle wanted in connection with a recent armed carjacking.

The suspect vehicle, a gray Chrysler 300 sedan, was being pursued on northbound I-41 from County Line Road Q.

Speeds reached more than 120 mph.

Deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office terminated the pursuit after they lost radio communications with their dispatch center.

Shortly after, two Washington County deputies re-initiated the pursuit after the driver continued to travel at high speeds and drove recklessly.

A Washington County deputy successfully deployed tire deflation devices near Highway 33.

The pursuit ended on northbound I-41 just north of County Trunk DW in the Town of Addison.

The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, and the passenger, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken into custody.

Both individuals have lengthy criminal records, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

What's next:

Although the subjects were transferred to Milwaukee County -- the driver will be facing multiple criminal charges in Washington County, including:

Felony Fleeing/Eluding an Officer

Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Operating Without a Valid License (2nd offense within 3 years)