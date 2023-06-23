Washington County fatal motorcycle crash; driver arrested for OWI

article

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries suffered after he struck a car in the area of Highway 167 and County Trunk K in the Town of Erin on Wednesday, June 21.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with the Richfield Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival of the first deputy, it was determined that a northbound motorcycle struck a southbound passenger car.

The operator of the motorcycle was ejected died at the scene. The operator of the passenger car displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for Operating While Impaired.



The operator of the motorcycle was identified as a 51-year-old Hartford man. The operator of the passenger car was identified as a 37-year-old Oconomowoc man.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.