Washington County fatal crash; West Bend man dead, drove through field

article

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that involved a truck that went through a cornfield and hit an embankment near Glacier Drive and County Highway D on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The sheriff’s office received the first report about the truck in the cornfield around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, the caller reported that airbags were deployed and that the single occupant appeared to have a head injury.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the driver was unresponsive and not breathing. A deputy removed the driver, a man in his early 60s from the area of West Bend, from the vehicle and began life-saving measures.

Rescue officials arrived and picked up those life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the driver died.

The initial investigation revealed the truck was eastbound on Highway D approaching Glacier Drive when the truck veered right off the roadway and entered a cornfield. It continued straight through the field into an adjacent soybean field before striking the road embankment on Glacier Road south of Highway D. It then went over Glacier Road into the trees on the east side of the road where the vehicle came to rest.

The Washington County Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to the scene to further document and investigate.