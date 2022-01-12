Washington County fatal crash, Florida man arrested in Illinois

article

A Florida man was arrested in Illinois – charged in connection to a fatal Washington County crash that happened on Friday, Jan. 7, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 45 near State Highway 60. The suspect, 48-year-old Thony Renelique, was arrested in Darien, Illinois on Jan. 9 by Washington County Sheriff's Office investigators.

According to the sheriff's office, Renelique told investigators the night of the crash that he was driving his semitruck northbound on U.S. Highway 45 and began to slow down to exit when he was rear-ended by a van. Renelique went on to say that he was driving around 40 mph when he was hit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Evidence at the scene, authorities said, was not consistent with that version of events.

The day after the crash, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business. The video showed that Renelique had missed an exit and came to a complete stop in traffic. He then turned on his hazard lights and began backing up. While he was backing up, the victim's vehicle was hit. The victim has been identified as a 49-year-old West Bend man.

As investigators looked for Renelique that Saturday, they learned he had left the area. He was tracked to the Chicago area. When investigators found him, the sheriff's office said, he said he had lied because he was in shock.

Court documents show Renelique is charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. He made an initial Wisconsin court appearance on Jan. 19 after the warrant for his arrest was returned. He is due back in court on Feb. 16.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.