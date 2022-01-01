Woman suspected of OWI arrested twice: sheriff

article

Two people are facing charges after a Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped both of their vehicles early Friday morning, Dec. 31.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, a deputy on patrol spotted two vehicles on Interstate 41 near State Highway 33. One of the vehicles was swerving, and the other was following closely behind.

The swerving vehicle was driving half on the shoulder and not maintaining a consistent speed, the sheriff's office said. The second vehicle was following only one or one-and-a-half car lengths behind.

The deputy pulled alongside both vehicles, lights on, to try to get behind the lead vehicle, but the following driver would not make room. Eventually, both vehicles pulled over – but the following vehicle still would not allow the deputy to pull directly behind the lead vehicle.

The following driver was identified as a 36-year-old Menomonee Falls man. He said the driver of the lead car, whom he knew, was arrested for drunk driving in Fond du Lac earlier, and he took the driver back to her vehicle, so she could drive home. The man said he was following because he was worried she would crash, and also acknowledged intentionally blocking the deputy, according to officials, so she would not get arrested a second time.

The driver of the lead vehicle, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for operating while intoxicated – first offense (with one pending). The vehicle was towed from the scene to a secure lot.

Both individuals will face charges.