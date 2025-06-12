Washington County Courthouse "I Do Wall;" heartwarming moments in chalk

The Brief The Washington County Courthouse has an "I Do Wall." The wall, a chalkboard, is a place where newlyweds can write their names and share their love with the community. Thousands of couples have since left their love stamps on the chalkboard.



"I do." They are the two most important words a couple can say to each other when tying the knot. In West Bend, those words take on new meaning in chalk.

Heartwarming moments captured in chalk

Inside the Washington County clerk's office, there is something the clerk calls the "I Do Wall." It was started in 2017 – and created as a way to make government fun and engage with the community.

Washington County Clerk Ashley Reichert said the office issues about 600 to 700 marriage licenses a year.

"Pretty exciting to see it grow to what it's become today," said Reichert. "Getting married is supposed to be fun, and so this is a fun and exciting way for us to be involved in a couple's love story."

Thousands of couples have since left their love stamps on the chalkboard.

"We have couple's coming in from out-of-county because they've seen the "I Do Wall" on social media and want to sign it," Reichert said.

One couple's story

Jesse and Sheila Treider started their journey to marriage about ten years ago. He is a war veteran and she a banker. Casual date nights eventually led the couple down the aisle in 2024.

Now the pair's story includes a 17-month-old daughter as well as dogs, Barney and Oliver.

The Treiders said before they said, "I do," they wrote their names on the "I Do Wall."

"I think the small things in life are really the big things," said Sheila Treider.

The Washington County clerk said the office is moving to another side of the building soon. Reichert said there are already plans for where the "I Do Wall" will go next.