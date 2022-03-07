Walworth County wrong-way driver; speeds near 100 mph

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, March 4 for traveling the wrong way on US Hwy 12 near the City of Elkhorn. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office was notified of the wrong-way driver around 11:50 p.m.

The vehicle was reported to have been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US Hwy 12 at speeds nearing 100 mph.

An attempt to locate the vehicle was immediately broadcast by the communications center for sheriff’s deputies and municipal police agencies. The suspect vehicle was located on US Hwy 12 eastbound in the westbound lanes by the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at speeds over 100 mph.

Lake Geneva Police followed the vehicle and reported it had crashed near Clover Road and US Hwy 12 in the Town of Bloomfield. The suspect struck no other motorists.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 41-year-old man from Ft. Atkinson. He was uninjured as a result of the crash – and was arrested for several criminal charges and confined to the Walworth County Jail.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The charges currently include:

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the City of Lake Geneva Police Department, Bloomfield Police Department, and the Village of Genoa City Police Department.

This case is an active criminal investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. If you have direct knowledge of the incident we ask you to contact the Sheriff’s Office through Walworth County Crime Stoppers https://www.p3tips.com/index.htm.