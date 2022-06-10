Walworth County police pursuit; 2 in custody, 1 vehicle stolen

Two people were taken into custody on Thursday, June 9 following a police pursuit in Walworth County. It began around 5:20 a.m. following the report of a vehicle wanted in a series of burglaries. During the pursuit, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and stole another vehicle from a landscape company.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office around 5:10 a.m. regarding a vehicle wanted in a series of multiple burglaries. The vehicle was reported to be occupied by two suspects who were considered armed and dangerous.

Walworth County deputies were advised the vehicle had last been reported being in the Village of Sharon and traveling towards U.S. Hwy 14 on Stateline Road.

At 5:22 a.m. an Officer with the Village of Walworth Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects near the Village Square in Walworth. The Village of Walworth Officer followed the vehicle until a Walworth County Sheriff’s deputy arrived in the area of U.S. Hwy 14 and Six Corners Road to initiate a traffic stop.

When the Deputy activated emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled. The suspects increased their vehicle speed to 100 mph in foggy weather conditions.

The pursuit traveled through the Towns of Walworth, Sharon, and Darien both on roadways and private property. Spiked stop sticks were deployed in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle.

The suspects fled through farm fields and abandoned their vehicle.

The suspects then stole another vehicle from a local landscape company. Deputies continued to pursue the suspects into Rock County.

The vehicle was finally stopped near Bradford Town Hall Road and O’Riley Road in the Town of Bradford, Rock County. The suspects did ram a Rock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

The suspects were taken into custody for multiple crimes which occurred in Rock and Walworth Counties. Both individuals were confined in the Rock County Jail.