Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers

One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at a house party on Hamms Road was threatening people with a gun.

When officials arrived on scene they observed at least 20 people in and around the residence.

A suspect fled from the residence and police chased on foot. The suspect shot at the officers and disappeared into a wooded area.

SWAT was called along with a Suburban Mutual Assistance Response Team (SMART) for additional officers in an attempt to stabilize the scene and search for the suspect.

An alert was sent via text to the local area. A perimeter was established, and the suspect was located and taken into custody.

No one was injured in this incident.

Witnesses are being interviewed and evidence is being gathered. This is an ongoing investigation, however, there is no further threat to the community stemming from this incident.