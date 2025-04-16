Walworth County gun, drugs seizure; 20-year-old man arrested

article

The Brief Law enforcement executed a search warrant in Walworth County on April 9. During that effort, authorities seized drug paraphernalia, cash and a handgun. A 20-year-old man, a convicted felon on probation, was also taken into custody.



The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit, with help from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office and ATF, arrested a 20-year-old convicted felon following an investigation in the Village of Bloomfield on Wednesday, April 9.

Search warrant executed

What we know:

Officials said in a news release that law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence on Highland Boulevard. The person living there, who authorities identified as 20-year-old Ryan Enochs, is a convicted felon who was also on probation. He was suspected of being in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement searched the residence. They located and seized manufacturer packaging for large quantities of illegal controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, more than $6,000 and a Glock 21 handgun with an extended magazine.

Officials said they arrested Enochs and jailed him on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a felong

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug trafficking place