Walworth County gun, drugs seizure; 20-year-old man arrested
BLOOMFIELD, Wis. - The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit, with help from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office and ATF, arrested a 20-year-old convicted felon following an investigation in the Village of Bloomfield on Wednesday, April 9.
Search warrant executed
What we know:
Officials said in a news release that law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence on Highland Boulevard. The person living there, who authorities identified as 20-year-old Ryan Enochs, is a convicted felon who was also on probation. He was suspected of being in possession of a firearm.
Law enforcement searched the residence. They located and seized manufacturer packaging for large quantities of illegal controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, more than $6,000 and a Glock 21 handgun with an extended magazine.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Officials said they arrested Enochs and jailed him on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm by a felong
- Possession of THC
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a drug trafficking place
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.