Fontana police are trying to identify a masked suspect who they said tried to break into a gas station early Wednesday morning, July 30.

It happened just after midnight. Police said the suspect used a small-caliber handgun or air pistol to break a glass window at the Shell on Valley View Road.

The suspect appeared to be wearing all black or dark clothing and a clown-type mask. The suspect also had a backpack.

Similar incidents have been reported in neighboring communities, according to police. Fontana, located between Williams Bay and Walworth, is on the western end of Geneva Lake.

Anyone with information about the attempted break-in or the suspect is asked to email Inv. Aaron West or call 262-275-2275. To remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward, you can submit an online tip to Walworth County Area Crime Stoppers.