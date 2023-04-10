Walworth County drug bust: Cocaine, marijuana found, man arrested

article

A 35-year-old Walworth County man was arrested after drugs were found during a search warrant on Wednesday night, April 5.

A news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office says the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit searched Joshua Smejkal's residence within the Village of Bloomfield around 6 p.m. Wednesday. As a result of that search warrant, more than 50 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia were recovered. Three firearms were also confiscated from the residence.

Officials indicated in the news release that Smejkal was arrested and taken to the Walworth County Jail.

The following charges are being referred to the district attorney's office: