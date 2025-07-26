Walworth County OWI crash; DPW truck struck on I-43, no injuries

article

The Brief The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Department of Public Works vehicle and another truck. It happened on Friday morning, July 25 on I-43 and Centralia Street in the City of Elkhorn. The DPW pickup truck was backing up on the shoulder while other employees were conducting weed spraying operations when the incident occurred.



Crash in Elkhorn

What we know:

The incident happened on I-43 and Centralia Street in the City of Elkhorn shortly before 8 a.m.

The crash involved a Walworth County Department of Public Works vehicle and another truck.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a Walworth County DPW pickup truck with its warning lights on, parked on the overpass for Centralia Street.

There was another pickup truck pulling a trailer with lawn mowers on it further south of this location.

Scene investigation

Dig deeper:

It was determined that the Walworth County DPW pickup truck was backing up on the shoulder while other employees were conducting weed spraying operations when the incident occurred.

The other pickup truck was southbound on I-43 in the right lane.

Officials say the driver of the other pickup truck failed to change lanes or reduce speed – which is required for passing stopped emergency or roadside service vehicles.

The passenger mirror of the southbound pickup truck struck the driver’s side mirror of the DPW truck. The southbound pickup truck stopped just after the crash and was cooperative with law enforcement.

No injuries were reported.

Driver arrested

Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers conducted an Operating While under the Influence (OWI) investigation into the southbound pickup truck driver. This driver was later placed under arrest for OWI.

Wisconsin State Patrol requested the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office conduct a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Inspection of the pickup truck and trailer.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Inspector put the trailer that the southbound pickup truck was pulling out of service for violations existing prior to the crash.

Due to the crash involving Walworth County property and employees, the Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to respond to conduct the investigation into the crash.