Walworth County deputy's conduct off-duty under investigation

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the potential off-duty misconduct by a Walworth County Deputy that is alleged to have occurred more than a year ago.

A news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office says on Feb. 1, officials received information regarding this alleged misconduct. The release says the suspect, Deputy Gerardo Baca, was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Gerardo Baca

Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell requested the investigation be transferred to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department in order to ensure an independent law enforcement investigation. On Thursday, March 3, Baca was taken into custody by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and is facing numerous charges.

Sheriff Picknell said in a release he is working with the Walworth County Human Resources Director and legal counsel regarding Baca’s employment status. Additionally, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a full internal investigation.

"The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is a very good agency with great people. I take this matter seriously and we continue to serve the mission of public safety," the sheriff said in the release.

Walworth County Sheriff's Office

Baca, 36, was hired on January 30, 2017.

In the meantime, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department would like to speak with any potential victims who were involved with Gerardo Baca. If you or someone you know has had contact with Baca, you are urged to contact Waukesha County Sheriff Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143 or Waukesha County Sheriff Detective Jack Kopatich at 262-896-8140.

This is a developing story.