Brewers honor Walworth County deputy who nearly died in line of duty

The Milwaukee Brewers honored a Walworth County sheriff's deputy who nearly died in 2021.

Wayne Blanchard was hit by a car and seriously injured while on duty. Friday night, he was April's "Hometown Hero" and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

A ballpark of fans – including family who flew in to surprise him – cheered as Blanchard stepped to the mound with his service dog. He's no stranger to dealing with the curveballs life has thrown his way.

Blanchard was working on third-shift patrol when a pursuit of a drunk driver began. He was called to help stop the chase and was deploying stop sticks when the fleeing vehicle hit both a guardrail and the deputy.

"The last known speed was 113 miles an hour," Blanchard said.

Wayne Blanchard throws out the first pitch, honored as the Brewers "Hometown Hero"

Blanchard woke up two weeks later with broken bones all over his body. He has undergone more than 55 surgeries, and will likely have more.

"I’ll never go back to work again, which I knew when I woke up," he said.

While the injuries changed his life, his good heart remains. Blanchard said support from others keeps him going.

"It’s OK not to be OK, and there’s more to life than this career," he said. "I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for my family and the community."

Blanchard now shares his story to help other law enforcement members who have been seriously injured in the line of duty.